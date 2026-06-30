ACB Files Chargesheets In Two Corruption Cases, Including Against Ex-DDC Bandipora

Srinagar, Jun 30: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday filed charge sheets in two separate corruption cases, including one against a former District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Bandipora for the alleged fraudulent regularisation of a temporary employee into government service through manipulation of official records.

The ACB said in the first case a chargesheet was filed in 2017 FIR against five accused, including a former District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Bandipora, Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh,in connection with the alleged fraudulent regularisation of a temporary orderly into government service by manipulating official records.

Besides the then DDC the other chargesheeted included two retired officials, a serving senior assistant and the beneficiary, who is currently working as a junior assistant.

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The Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, admitted the charge sheet, granted bail to the accused and fixed August 13 for the next hearing.

In the second case, the ACB filed a charge sheet before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, against two police personnel SgCt Mohammad Ayoub Dar and SgCt. Abdul Hamid Tantary, for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 9,000 bribe from a truck driver to allow a loaded vehicle to cross the Sonamarg traffic check post towards Ladakh. The case was registered in 2023.

The ACB said one of the accused was caught red-handed during a trap while accepting the bribe, and the tainted money was recovered on the spot. The court has fixed July 28 as the next date of hearing.