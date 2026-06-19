J&K ACB Files Charge Sheet Against Fire Services Official In Bribery Case Over Fire Safety NOC

Srinagar, Jun 19: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday filed a charge sheet before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against a Fire & Emergency Services official accused of demanding and accepting a bribe for facilitating the issuance of a Fire Safety No Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to an official statement, the charge sheet has been filed against Nisar Ahmad Wani, then Senior Fireman (Belt No. 1748) posted at Fire & Emergency Services, Sopore, in connection with FIR No. 16/2024 registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case was registered on December 16, 2024, following a written complaint submitted by a resident of Baramulla alleging that the accused had demanded illegal gratification for processing a Fire Safety NOC required for establishing a timber sale depot at Janbazpora in the district.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the accused had initially taken Rs 1,500 towards application-related expenses and later demanded an additional Rs 5,000 as a bribe under the guise of fuel charges and other incidental expenses for facilitating the issuance of the certificate.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB conducted a discreet verification which prima facie substantiated the allegations. Subsequently, a formal case was registered and a trap team was constituted to lay a successful trap.

During the trap proceedings conducted on December 16, 2024, the accused was apprehended while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. The tainted money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

The ACB said that forensic examination carried out by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Srinagar, confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein and sodium carbonate on the hand wash and pocket wash samples of the accused, corroborating the bribery allegations.

Following his arrest as per legal procedures, the accused was later granted bail by the competent court.

After completion of the investigation, prosecution sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was obtained from the competent authority. Consequently, the charge sheet has now been presented before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Baramulla, for offences punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau reiterated its resolve to eradicate corruption and appealed to citizens to report instances of bribery and corrupt practices through appropriate channels so that strict action can be taken against the offenders.