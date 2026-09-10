J&K ACB Catches Police ASI In Bribery Trap In Reasi, Probe Underway

REASI, Sept 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted a trap operation and apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Police Post Talwara under Police Station Reasi in connection with an alleged bribery case.

According to official sources, the accused police official has been identified as Talib Hussain, who allegedly demanded illegal gratification from a complainant.

The ACB initiated action after receiving a complaint regarding the alleged demand for a bribe by the police official. Following verification of the complaint, the anti-corruption agency laid a trap on Thursday afternoon.

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Sources said the operation was carried out on September 10, 2026, and the ASI was allegedly caught during the trap proceedings.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged bribe demand, the amount involved and subsequent legal action are awaited.

The case is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, with further developments expected as the probe progresses.(KNC)