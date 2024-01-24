J&K | ACB Arrests SDH Sopore Official In Bribery Case

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: The Anti-Corruption Branch on Wednesday said it arrested an official of sub district hospital Sopore for demanding and accepting bribe for issuing a birth certificate.

An official said that ACB arrested one Mehraj U Din Wani while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 3,600 from one Farooq Ahmad Misger.

He said that Misger approached Wani to get birth certificate issued for his daughter, and Wani taking advantage of his position demanded the bribe.

The official said that further investigating into the case has been initiated. (KNO)