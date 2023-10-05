J&K | ACB Arrests Patwari While Accepting Bribe In Budgam

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: ACB traps and arrests Ashiq Hussain, Patwari, Halqa Sharifabad, District Budgam red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹10000 for making entry in revenue records.

Anti-Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein it was alleged that Ashiq Hussain, Patwari, Halqa Sharifabad, Budgam, is demanding ₹10000 as bribe for online entry in the Revenue records i.e Jamabandi in respect of the land of the complainant. The complainant approached Anti-Corruption Bureau with a written complaint for taking legal action against the accused public servant under relevant provisions of law.

On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 21/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant Ashiq Hussain, Patwari, Halqa Sharifabad, Budgam red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹10000 from the complainant. He was arrested on the spot after completing all formalities.

Further investigation into the case is going on.