J&K ACB Arrests Revenue Officials In Bribery Case

Jammu, June 30: In a significant action against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir today trapped and arrested revenue officials in a bribery case.

An official spokesperson said the ACB team arrested a patwari, identified as Shashi Kumar of Patwar Halqa Gole, and his assistant Harkeerat Singh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

The ACB received a written complaint alleging that the accused had demanded Rs 70,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for issuing two Fards (revenue extracts). Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and sought legal action against the accused officials.

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Following the complaint, the spokesperson said the ACB conducted a discreet verification, which established a prima facie case of bribery.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Police Station ACB Central, Jammu, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the ACB constituted a trap team, which successfully laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 70,000 from the complainant.

Both accused were arrested on the spot, and the bribe money was recovered from their possession in the presence of independent witnesses, the spokesperson said.

He added that searches were also conducted at the residential premises of both accused in the presence of executive magistrates.

Further investigation is underway.