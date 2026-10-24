J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages releases four books

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organized a literary function, during which four books authored by two eminent writers, Dr. Baljeet Singh Raina and Subhash Chander Gupta, were released in the presence of distinguished literary personalities and scholars.

The books released on the occasion included Sailab by Dr. Baljeet Singh Raina and three books by Subhash Chander Gupta, namely Mr Sen Aap Jaante kya ho?, Ek Abhiyanta Ka Ant, and Jhadiyon Ke Beech.

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The function was presided over by Dr. Ashok Gupta, while Naresh Udas attended as the special guest. Special Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Sonali Arun Gupta, released the books along with the distinguished guests and the respective authors.

In her welcome address, Sonali Arun Gupta warmly welcomed the authors, scholars and guests and highlighted the importance of literary activities in enriching the intellectual and cultural life of society. She emphasized the Academy's commitment to promoting literature in different languages and providing a platform for writers to present their creative works to a wider readership.

She also felicitated the authors, Dr. Baljeet Singh Raina and Subhash Chander Gupta, by presenting them with mementos in recognition of their literary contributions.

As part of the literary proceedings, Madhu Rani read a critical paper on Sailab, authored by Dr. Baljeet Singh Raina.

Subsequently, Amita Mehta presented a detailed paper discussing the books authored by Subhash Chander Gupta, highlighting their literary content and themes.

Dr. Chanchal Sharma, Editor, Hindi, JKAACL, conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Dr. Javaid Rahi, Chief Editor Gojri, JKAACL presented the formal vote of thanks.