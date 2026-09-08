J&K | 23 Officers, Officials Transferred By Agriculture Department
JAMMU, Sept 8: The Agriculture Production Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 23 officers/officials in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 8: The Agriculture Production Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 23 officers/officials in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement