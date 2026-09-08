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J&K | 23 Officers, Officials Transferred By Agriculture Department

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Agriculture Production Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 23 officers/officials in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
05:42 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 8: The Agriculture Production Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 23 officers/officials in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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