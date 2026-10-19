JJSF concludes 3-day relay fast with tribute to student martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The three-day relay fast by Jammu Joint Students Federation (JJSF) at Shahidi Sthal, GGM Science College Jammu, concluded today with solemn tribute to the student martyrs of 1966 who laid down their lives for the cause of higher education in Jammu.

Amit Sharma, Director of Census Operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories, offered juice to the JJSF volunteers, who were observing the fast.

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The fast was held to commemorate the sacrifices of the brave students who fought for the establishment of University of Jammu, Government Medical College Jammu, and SKUAST-Jammu, as well as to protest against the then relocation of the Agriculture University from Jammu to Kashmir.

The fast observance culminated with Puja-Havan and offering of floral tributes to the martyrs. The event witnessed the participation of senior academicians, JJSF leaders, and student activists who paid homage to the selfless sacrifices that shaped Jammu's educational landscape.

On the occasion, JJSF leaders urged the Jammu Administration to renovate memorial site. They appealed to DC Jammu and local authorities to renovate and elevate the sacred martyrs' memorial site under the Smart City initiative to protect it from rainwater overflow.