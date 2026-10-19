JJM collaborates with Natrang to promote water conservation

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 18: Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Jammu and Kashmir, has collaborated with Natrang, to promote water conservation through the sacred episode of Banganga in its dance-theatre production Mata Ki Kahani, being staged during Navratra Festival-2026 at Katra. The festival is organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu.

The episode depicts how Mata Vaishno Devi, responding to Hanuman Ji's thirst while proceeding towards the Trikuta hills, struck the earth with Her divine arrow, bringing forth a stream of water. Reinterpreting the legend, the production raises a pertinent question: if Banganga once flowed abundantly, where has that water gone today?

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Through this theatrical presentation, Natrang stressed that water-supply infrastructure alone cannot ensure long-term security without protecting natural springs and streams, conserving catchment areas, harvesting rainwater and preventing wastage.

The initiative complements the objectives of JJM 2.0, emphasizing community participation, local ownership of drinking-water systems and sustainable protection of water sources.

Conceptualized and directed by Balwant Thakur, the production combines music, choreography and theatrical imagery to connect the Vaishno Devi legend with contemporary environmental concerns.

Neeraj Kant contributed to direction; Gaurav Angural, Bhavishya Aggarwal and Rahul Gupta worked on sets; Rahul Singh, Pawan Verma, Mohd Yaseen and Mahikshit Singh handled costumes and properties; Sunny Mujoo led choreography, while Shivam Singh was responsible for light design.

The artists who featured in this mega show included Neeraj Kant, Sunny Mujoo, Kananpreet Kaur, Arya Sharma, Pallvi Sharma, Khushboo Pandita, Vani Thakur, Muskan Gupta, Sakshi Gupta, Shailja Singh, Jhanvi Biloria, Vanshika Manhas, Anshika Wazir, Damini Thakur, Aanya Sharma, Navya Sharma, Ridhima Devi, Sakshi Devi, Ishani Sharma, Shivangi, Kaashvi, Ishita Sharma, Keerti Sharma, Suneha Angural, Aryan Sharma, Sanket Bhagat, Krishna, Arun Dev Verma, Arun Sharma, Amit Rana, Narinder Verma, Sahil Narwalia, Palshin Dutta, Mihir Gujral, Radhika Khajuria, Kushal Bhat, Mitali Sharma, Bhoomi Sharma, Priyal Gupta, Lal Mohd, Arun Sagar, Krishay Bhatia and Aadesh Dhar.