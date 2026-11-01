Jitendra Udhampuri He who enriched multiple languages

O P Sharma

Opsharmajournalist@gmail.com

Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri, a prolific writer in Dogri, Punjabi and Hindi, is a highly

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educated and recipient of many awards and honours. He bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 1981 for his book "Ik Sheher Yaaden Da" a compilation of poems in Dogri.

Recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award, Jitendra Udhampuri has made a singular contribution in enrichment of the Dogri literature in genres like poetry, criticism and short stories. His Ik Shehr Yaaden Da is a class in itself of his poetic imagination.

His one praiseworthy work is the 624-page book entitled: "Dogri Sahitya Da Itihas" (History of Dogri literature) which is an authentic assessment of growth and development of the Dogri language and its literature.

Recently, Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri told me in an interview that besides other literary pursuits, he has done tangible work on Dogri idioms, proverbs and folksongs. He has given final touch to 60-page Duggarnama, a long poem on beauty, culture, bravery and arts of the Dogra land.

A book entitled "Ajay Bhi O Den Yad Ne" is another achievement of Jitendra Udhampuri.

Budding Talent

Even after continuously writing for over 50 years, he opined, "I am not satisfied with my pieces of literature and always expect my next creative work to be better one. I never stopped writing. I have a noble idea and a wish that till the last breath I should have pen and paper in my hands".

He has, in addition to Sahitya Akademi Award, been conferred four awards by the J&K State Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, one from the Central Hindi Directorate and many other awards and honours. He was conferred Padam Shree during the year 2010. He has authored more than 40 books and still engagd in literary creative work.

Firm Commitment

Born on November 9, 1944 at Udhampur, he received his education upto Matriculation in his home town. His father, Jagan Nath Gupta, who worked in the Jammu Central Coperative Bank, was a man with progressive ideas and left an indelible impression on young Jitendra.

After a very short period as a student in the college, he became a school teacher in 1970. Merely 10 months later, he was selected in the J&K State Academy of Art, Culture and Languages as Junior Editor for Dogri Dictionary Project. In 1970, he was selected as a Programme Producer in the All India Radio and rose to be Dy. Director General. He superannuated during November, 2004. But he has been going on with his literary and cultural pursuits.

It is a unique achievement that Jitendra Udhampuri got four post-graduate degrees in Hindi, Urdu, History and Education. He has also qualified Post-Graduation in Jounarlism and Mass Communication, a one-year course from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). It speaks volume of diligence and hardwork put in by him.

Multi-faceted Talent

He started writing in Urdu and his ghazals appeared in Pratap, an Urdu daily newspaper. Subsequently, he switched over to write in Hindi and Dogri. His 'Geet Ganga', a collection of devotional songs has been rated very high by the critics.

First epic in Dogri literature on Jitto written by Jitendra Udhampuri has unique literary merit. A distinguishing feature is that Jitto's presentation has natural elements but also amply depict him as a progressive and revolutionary farmer apart from an ideal human being.

Rise, Recognition

Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri's Rusi Kavita, a collection of 51-selected Russian poems, verse to verse, is first of its kind in Dogri literature. Some poems of famous Russian poet Alexandera Blake have also been brought out by him in this book. His five books of Dogri ghazals: Basti-Basti, Peeden Di Barat, Dewam-e-ghazal, Dil Darya Khali-Khali have been well received by the Dogri readership.The other contributions including Dogri poems: Chetten De Surajmukh;, Kish Kaliyan Tere Naan and Banjara as also his Ghazals: Dil Darya Khali-Khali.The presence of such a poet like him is a matter of pride for Dogri.

To quote the poet himself:

Is Dharti Da Har ik Manu,

Mera Roop, Mera Parchhama,

Jitha Basdi Peed, Duasi,

Ooue thar Mera Sirnama

(Every human on this earth is my own shape and shadow; where there is pain and sorrow that is the place of my reverence).

Jitendra Udhampuri's theme of love and compassion also has the same quality and quantity, which his other themes contain. He says:

"Nazar neemin hi te othen par nimma hassa,

O, chup-chap ik dasttan khalari ge."

(With her eyes cast down and the lips bore a light smile; she spread a message with her deep silence.)

Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri has to his credit famous Hindi poems: Phool Udas Hein, De Do Ek Basant, Woh Ek Din, Barf Aur Aag and Thehra Hua Kohra and his Punjabi book Dil Dernesh, Dil Sajda and Mele Pattanan De are jewels of his creative work.

Trend-setter in Dogri

Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri is a trend-setter in Dogri poetry. He is one who handles the ethos and various aspects of life with ease and his collections, marked by opulence as well as freshness of ideas, are remarkable for their vitality, musical quality, endowed with devotional and spiritual appeal. Some of his poems have been set to music and hold special fascination for the people.

In an exclusive interview with me, Padam Shir Udhampuri, with multi-faceted talent, vast experience and literary contribution,, told that despite his numerous literary works and honours, his more contribution are yet to come.". Noteworthy, that his wife Chander Kanta just three days before her last breath, aptly wrote in Preface of Udhampuri's book that she may not be here today or tomorrow, her husband's "poetry shall live for-ever". And it has come true. Her husband is still batting in the cultural and literary fields.

Dr. Jitendra Udhampuri has made significant contribution to the Dogri language and its literature. Much more is still expected from this Sahitya Akademi Awards winner.

(The author is veteran journalist )

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