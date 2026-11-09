Jammu, Nov 9: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today expressed shock over the massive fire that broke out at Nehru Market in which at least eight shops have gutted amid firecrackers bursting on Diwali night.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a post on X said, "Deeply shocked by the massive fire that broke out in the WareHouse area of Jammu city last night, resulting in enormous loss to the business community and traders."

"It is also disturbing to hear allegations that the fire brigade services were not prompt enough in their response," he posted.

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He further posted, "while expressing my sympathies with the affected business community, I appeal to the authorities to take appropriate action and address the situation on priority."

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Nehru Market is Jammu's one of the famous wholesale markets of food grains, essential commodities and other daily-use items.

President, Nehru Market Traders Association, Deepak Gupta allegedly blamed the Fire and Emergency Services Department for delayed response causing more damage.

"Had the Fire and Emergency Services Department responded and promptly acted, the spread of fire to other shops could have been prevented," he said.

Earlier, on October 25, major fire engulfed around 30 shops in Shiv Market outside Jammu Tawi Railway Station.