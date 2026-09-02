JioHotstar launches services in UK, Canada, Singapore

NEW DELHI, Sept 2: JioHotstar, the OTT platform owned by JioStar, on Wednesday announced its international launch in the UK, Canada and Singapore, marking its foray into becoming a global entertainment platform with over 1,60,000 hours of content across 12-plus languages.

The streaming platform, with over 500 million active users, said the launch will offer audiences a new way to discover and engage with entertainment through personalised recommendations, interactive features and flexible subscription options, besides the content catalogue.

The platform will target the South Asian diaspora while also appealing to a broader global audience, and will add over 30,000 hours of fresh content annually across these markets, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

It will have new originals, iconic franchises, and vast television content.

Amit Malhotra, Head â€“ International Business, JioStar, said, "Streaming has spent the last decade competing on the size of its catalogue. We believe the bigger opportunity now is to reimagine how audiences experience entertainment; not just what they watch, but how they discover, engage with and shape the experience in real time".

South Asian audiences have a deep connection with Indian entertainment across languages, generations and households.

"At the same time, audiences globally are increasingly seeking stories and cultures beyond their own. We see an opportunity to build for this broader, underserved global audience - not simply export an Indian streaming service to new markets," he added.

JioHotstar is operated by JioStar, a joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney. (PTI)