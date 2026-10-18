JioHotstar collaborates with DGO,  launches streaming service in Nepal

NEW DELHI, Oct 18: JioHotstar, the OTT platform, has partnered with DGO to launch its streaming services in Nepal.

The collaboration serves as a further expansion of the streaming service, which has been launched in the UK, Canada, Singapore and MENA. It creates a JioHotstar destination within DGO, comprising the JioHotstar content universe of blockbuster films, originals, television, reality franchises and kids' content, according to a press release.

The lineup includes films such as "Bhediya", "12th Fail", "Kesari Chapter 2", "Super 30", and "Welcome to the Jungle", alongside JioHotstar Originals including "Hunkkaar", "Pritam & Pedro", "Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot", "Special Ops" and "Chiraiya", among others.

It will also have regional projects such as "Bethlehem Kudumba Unit" and "Thudakkam" available in Hindi, and shows such as "Bigg Boss", "Koffee with Karan", and "India Ka Top 1 Percent".

Amit Malhotra, head of International Business in JioStar, said "JioHotstar's international expansion is bringing together the scale of what has been created in India and the demand for Indian entertainment overseas."

"Nepal is an important part of that journey, with audiences who have followed our films, television shows and talent for generations. With DGO, we can give that audience a much broader offering, combining JioHotstar's entertainment with the convenience of a local platform," he said in a statement.

Roshan Niraula, Chief Executive Officer of DGO, said, "This partnership is a milestone for DGO and for Nepal's entertainment industry. Our ambition is to give Nepali viewers more reasons to choose DGO every day, from JioHotstar's films and shows to a new Nepali film every week and live international sport."

"We are bringing the choice together on a platform built for Nepal, at pricing designed for our viewers," he added. (PTI)