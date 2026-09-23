Jio shifts focus from telecom connectivity to indigenous technology

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: Ten years after transforming India's digital connectivity landscape, Jio is increasingly shifting its focus from being a telecom operator to becoming a technology company, with emphasis on indigenous intellectual property, artificial intelligence, enterprise platforms and global technology markets.

At the 10th anniversary of Jio, Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms, outlined the company's ambition to develop original technologies in India across connectivity, digital products, enterprise solutions and AI, and take these capabilities to international markets.

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Since its launch in 2016, Jio has developed an indigenous technology stack spanning 5G core, radio and OSS/BSS systems. The company achieved pan-India 5G coverage within 15 months of launching the service in October 2022.

As of March 31, 2026, Jio had 268.5 million 5G customers, while its overall customer base stood at 524.4 million.

The company's technology push is also reflected in its growing intellectual property portfolio. According to Reliance Industries' FY2025-26 disclosures, Jio Platforms and its subsidiaries had cumulatively filed 6,817 patent applications by March 31, 2026, including technologies related to 4G, 5G, 6G, cloud and artificial intelligence.

Of these, 1,009 patents had been granted globally.

Jio has also expanded its broadband technology portfolio, including fixed wireless access, small cells, millimetre-wave products and integrated 5G-Wi-Fi solutions.

Its fixed broadband base crossed 27.1 million subscribers by March 2026, making it the largest fixed broadband provider in India, according to the company.

The company is now seeking to monetise technologies developed for its own network by offering connectivity, cloud, private 5G, managed services and AI solutions to enterprises and telecom operators globally.

Jio's technology strategy increasingly extends into AI, with the company integrating AI into networks, operations and digital services.

Its broader vision combines connectivity, computing infrastructure and digital platforms under an "AI Everywhere, For Everyone" ambition.

Jio's first decade was defined by making digital connectivity affordable and accessible at unprecedented scale.

An indigenous 5G stack, thousands of patents, hundreds of millions of users, home-grown broadband technologies and ambitions spanning enterprise, cloud, AI and 6G are forming the foundation of this transition.

The transition marks a significant change in Jio's second decade, from making digital connectivity affordable at massive scale to developing technology in India, testing it at Indian scale and taking indigenous solutions to global markets.