Jio Platforms To File Draft IPO Papers: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Jun 19: Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms will file draft IPO papers with Sebi on Friday, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting.

Analysts estimate that the Jio IPO can be the biggest public offer till date at a valuation of USD 130-180 billion.

"My dear shareholders, with great delight, let me tell you that the board of Jio Platforms has approved the draft red herring prospectus earlier today and it will be filed with Sebi today," Ambani said.

RIL holds 66.43 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL). Meta and Google hold 17.71 per cent out of the balance 33.57 per cent. (Agencies)