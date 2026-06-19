Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Jio Platforms To File Draft IPO Papers: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Platforms To File Draft IPO Papers: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Jun 19: Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms will file draft IPO papers with Sebi on Friday, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting. Analysts estimate that the Jio...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
02:00 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Pic
New Delhi, Jun 19: Reliance Industries' digital services arm Jio Platforms will file draft IPO papers with Sebi on Friday, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting.
Analysts estimate that the Jio IPO can be the biggest public offer till date at a valuation of USD 130-180 billion.
"My dear shareholders, with great delight, let me tell you that the board of Jio Platforms has approved the draft red herring prospectus earlier today and it will be filed with Sebi today," Ambani said.
RIL holds 66.43 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited (JPL). Meta and Google hold 17.71 per cent out of the balance 33.57 per cent. (Agencies)
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner