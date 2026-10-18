Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-cr IPO opens on Oct 21

*Brokerages flag 2G upgrades, broadband, AI as growth drivers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), India's largest digital connectivity company, will open its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) on October 21, with brokerages identifying 5G migration, broadband expansion, artificial intelligence (AI) and international technology sales as key drivers of future growth.

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Research reports by GEPL Capital, Ventura Securities and SMC Global highlight the company's potential to expand beyond traditional telecom services and improve revenue through rising customer spending and technology monetization.

Jio had 533.3 million subscribers as of June 2026, including 261 million users still on 2G networks, presenting an opportunity to drive upgrades through affordable offerings such as the Rs 799 JioBharat phone bundled with digital services.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) rose from Rs 181.7 in FY24 to Rs 215.6 in the first quarter of FY27, while monthly data consumption reached 43.7 GB per customer. Analysts expect tariff rationalisation, premium plans and bundled digital services to support further growth.

Home broadband is another growth avenue. JioFiber and JioAirFiber had 28.6 million subscribers in June 2026. India's fixed broadband penetration, estimated at 21 per cent in FY26, is projected to reach 46 per cent by FY31, offering scope for expansion, particularly in underserved areas.

Beyond connectivity, Jio is developing its technology business through a proprietary 5G standalone stack, 7,220 patent applications across digital technologies and its JioBrain AI platform, which is being deployed in network operations, according to Ventura Securities.

International sales of its 5G core, cloud-native radio access network, telecom software systems, fixed wireless access technology and AI capabilities could create additional revenue streams without requiring Jio to replicate its entire domestic infrastructure overseas.

Brokerages see subscriber upgrades, higher ARPU, broadband expansion and technology monetization as key to Jio's next growth phase, although execution will determine the extent of future revenue growth and profitability.