Jio marks decade of telecom transformation in J&K, reaches 58.5 lakh mobile users

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Reliance Jio, which completes ten years of operations on September 5, has emerged as the leading telecom operator in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming the region's mobile and broadband landscape since its commercial launch in 2016.

According to data cited from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio had no reported mobile subscriber base in J&K in August 2016 but added around 0.8 lakh users in its first month of operations. Its subscriber base subsequently rose to 58.5 lakh by June 2026, representing a net addition of 57.7 lakh users and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.8 per cent.

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As of June 2026, Jio accounted for 41.7 per cent of the 140.1 lakh wireless connections in the J&K telecom circle, which includes Ladakh. The growth came alongside an expansion in the overall market, with total wireless connections in the circle increasing by 46.3 per cent over the decade.

Jio has also expanded its presence in the home broadband segment, connecting more than 5.6 lakh houses and business premises across J&K and Ladakh through JioFiber and Jio AirFiber services.

The company's entry into the Indian telecom market in 2016 also triggered a major shift in the affordability and consumption of mobile data. Before Jio's launch, high data costs and call charges were major concerns for consumers. Average monthly mobile data consumption in India was below 0.2 GB per subscriber in 2016, while a gigabyte of data cost around Rs 228.

A decade later, the cost of a gigabyte has fallen to roughly Rs 7.9, a decline of about 97 per cent. Active 4G and 5G subscribers nationally have risen to around 93.8 crore, while the average Jio subscriber now consumes 42.3 GB of data every month.

Jio has also focused on developing an end-to-end, cloud-native standalone 5G network, reducing dependence on imported proprietary telecom hardware and software and enabling greater control over technology upgrades and network roadmaps.