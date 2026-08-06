Jio maintains telecom services amid floods in Odisha

BHUBANESHWAR, Aug 5 : Reliance Jio has undertaken extensive measures to maintain telecom services and restore connectivity in flood-hit areas of Odisha, ensuring uninterrupted communication for millions of subscribers during the natural disaster.

The company said it carried out rapid site assessments across the affected districts by deploying field teams to evaluate the condition of telecom towers, power availability, transmission links and site accessibility. Critical sites were prioritised for restoration based on their impact on the network.

Jio coordinated with local authorities and disaster response teams to clear blocked roads and used tractors, boats and other vehicles to enable restoration teams to reach inaccessible locations.

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To keep telecom towers operational, the company deployed portable diesel generators, arranged an uninterrupted fuel supply, replaced damaged batteries and expedited restoration of commercial power. Additional technical personnel and vehicles were mobilised from other maintenance centres to accelerate restoration work.

Jio said dedicated teams equipped with spare parts, cables, tools and transmission equipment were deployed in the affected districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir and Jajpur.

The company also set up dedicated war rooms at the circle and cluster levels for round-the-clock monitoring and coordinated restoration through its 24x7 Network Operations Centre in close coordination with field teams, vendors and local authorities.

(UNI)