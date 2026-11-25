Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Reliance Jio today launched its 'Happy New Year 2.0' prepaid recharge portfolio, offering unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The new lineup, introduced as part of Jio's 10-year celebrations, starts at Rs 399 for 28 days and includes Rs 3,999 annual plan.

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Jio has also introduced short-term 5G add-ons starting at Rs 15 and Rs 50 night data pack.

The Rs 399 recharge is positioned by Jio as its new flagship plan. It provides unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days.

The plan also bundles digital benefits, including a 12-month Canva Pro subscription valued at Rs 4,000, JioHotstar Mobile with Hollywood content, FanCode access through JioTV, JioGames Mobile, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

It further includes JustDial Lite, hyperlocal coupons and Digital Diary benefits.

For users seeking a longer tenure, Jio has introduced a Rs 3,999 annual recharge with 365-day validity. It carries the same core benefits-unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The annual plan includes a 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription worth Rs 1,590, along with JioHotstar Mobile, Hollywood content, FanCode access via JioTV and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

Jio has also announced short-duration unlimited 5G data add-ons.

The Rs15 pack offers unlimited 5G data for one day, while the Rs 25 pack provides the benefit for two days; the company says these packs have no download limit, speed throttling or usage cap.

A Rs 50 Unlimited Night Data add-on will offer unlimited 4G and 5G data between 12 am and 5 am every day for 28 days.

Customers can recharge through the MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio Stores and retail outlets across India.

The launch marks a notable shift from Jio's existing daily data-cap structure.