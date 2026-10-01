Jio launches anniversary offer on JioBharat phones

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Reliance Jio today launched a special Jio Anniversary Offer on its JioBharat range of 4G feature phones, offering users an affordable upgrade from traditional 2G devices to digital connectivity.

As part of the limited-period festive offer, eligible JioBharat 4G phones are available at Rs 1,499 along with six months of complimentary recharge benefits. The package includes 14GB of data every month and unlimited HD voice calling, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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Jio said the initiative is aimed at making digital connectivity more accessible to millions of feature-phone users and encouraging greater digital inclusion across the country.

Under the offer, users who otherwise spend around Rs 199 per month on basic connectivity could spend nearly Rs 1,200 over six months.

The JioBharat offer combines the handset and six months of connectivity benefits for Rs 1,499, making the effective additional cost of upgrading from a conventional 2G phone to a 4G-enabled device Rs 299, according to the company.

The device also supports UPI-based digital payments through JioPay, along with payment alerts and Sound Box functionality.

Jio Safety Shield provides safety-related calling features, while location-monitoring capabilities are designed to help families stay connected.

The JioBharat phone comes with a 2.4-inch display, a 2,000mAh battery and 4G connectivity.