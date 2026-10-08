Jio launches AI playbook at IMC 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Reliance Jio today unveiled its AI-led technology playbook at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, showcasing a range of sovereign, home-grown and AI-first technologies designed to address India's unique challenges while creating solutions for global markets.

At IMC 2026, Jio is demonstrating how India is transitioning from being a consumer of technology to becoming a creator, innovator and exporter. The technologies on display have been developed and tested at scale on Indian networks and are designed to support governments, enterprises and telecom operators across the world.

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A key highlight is Jio's sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, envisioned to extend digital connectivity beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. The system aims to provide secure, low-latency, carrier-grade broadband across land, sea and air, with the potential to offer resilient and cost-effective space connectivity to operators, governments, enterprises and citizens globally.

Jio is also showcasing its AI-native autonomous networks, capable of predicting network requirements, optimising operations and self-healing, thereby reducing complexity and operational costs. Jio Platforms' network stack can be deployed as a turnkey solution for global operators, supported by operational experience gained from one of the world's largest telecom networks.

The company is further highlighting its growing role in global technology standards through participation in bodies such as 3GPP and TM Forum. Its home-grown research and development is contributing to patents, Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), Open APIs, AI-native network frameworks and next-generation telecom technologies.

Another major offering is the Jio Education Stack, an AI-powered ecosystem connecting students, teachers, parents and school administrators. The platform enables schools to adopt smart-school capabilities using existing devices, offering personalised learning, digital content, intelligent administration and real-time analytics.

Jio is also presenting its AI-powered wearables aimed at applications ranging from digital payments and healthcare to workplace safety and community connectivity. Its AI-Powered Enterprise Stack integrates connectivity, cloud, AI and digital capabilities to provide solutions across sectors including retail, BFSI, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and government.

JioAIHome brings AI into everyday household experiences, enabling homes to understand, adapt and respond to users while making connected experiences more seamless and personalised.