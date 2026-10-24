Jio IPO makes history, crosses 1 cr applications, first time in India; Sets global record

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Setting a new global record for an IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) today received more than one crore applications.

The issue has surpassed the previous reported record of around 97 lakh applications received by Waaree Energies Ltd, making it one of the most widely subscribed public offerings in terms of investor participation.

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Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,200-crore initial public offering (IPO) has attracted demand worth approximately Rs 6.5 lakh crore, including interest from anchor investors and bids placed during the public subscription period, according to available figures.

The company raised Rs 8,109.85 crore through its anchor book by allotting shares to 212 investors at the upper end of the price band.

Institutional interest in the anchor portion reportedly exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, translating into demand of more than 30 times the shares set aside for these investors.

The public issue also witnessed strong participation on the 2nd day of bidding on October 22, with applications representing shares worth around Rs 4.5 lakh crore, calculated at the upper price of Rs 1,119 per share.

Overall, the public portion attracted bids exceeding 18 times the shares on offer, making it the highest-value bid recorded for an Indian IPO of more than Rs 15,000 crore, based on the available figures.

Among investor categories, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 54.68 times, receiving bids for around 268 crore shares against 4.9 crore shares on offer.

The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 13.83 times, while the retail portion received bids for 13.09 crore shares against 22.35 crore shares reserved, translating into a subscription of 2.63 times.

The portions earmarked for employees and shareholders were subscribed 2.85 times and 7.47 times, respectively, reflecting demand across different investor categories.

The IPO is scheduled to close on October 23, with the company's shares expected to list on October 28.

The issue had already been fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on October 21, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public offering in India.

Jio Platforms' IPO has also set a record in terms of investor applications.

Exchange data showed that the issue had received more than one crore applications on the final day of bidding, surpassing the previous reported record of approximately 97 lakh applications for Waaree Energies Ltd's IPO.

The final application tally could increase further before the subscription window closes, potentially extending Jio Platforms' lead over previous record-holders.