JIGAS, ENN release 4 books of different KP authors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Four books of different authors were released during the programme organized by The Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies (JIGAS), in association with Epilogue News Network (ENN) at Writers Club here on Sunday.

These books included Bharat Dass's, Udas Vyeth, Kanwal Peshin's, Henzey Vanvun Deepak Sopori's ,Nirvasan Nama and Ravinder Gurtoo's Unfinished Quest for Justice.

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The proceedings of programme were conducted by Akriti Raina.

Dr Agnishekhar, a well known scholar emphasised the importance of literature in documenting displacement and preserving the historical memory of the Kashmiri Pandit community. He highlighted the responsibility of writers and scholars to record the community's experiences and ensure that its history, cultural loss and continuing quest for justice remain part of public discourse.

Bharat Dass recited poems from his book Udas Vyeth, bringing the audience closer to the emotional and experiential dimensions of his writing.

Deepak Sopori also recited poems from Nirvasan Nama. His presentation added a personal and literary dimension to the discussion on exile and the enduring relationship between individuals and their ancestral homeland.

Kanwal Peshin, author of Henzey Vanvun, dedicated his book to his mother, acknowledging her as the inspiration behind its creation. In a deeply personal tribute, he recited a Wanwun, in the traditional Kashmiri ceremonial song form.

Prof. Veena Pandita, former Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), highlighted the importance of education, scholarship and literature in transmitting historical and cultural knowledge. Ravinder Gurtoo, author of Unfinished Quest for Justice, brought attention to the continuing relevance of justice in the aftermath of displacement and historical suffering. The theme of his book prompted reflection on the relationship between historical memory, accountability and the need for sustained public and scholarly engagement with unresolved questions of justice.

Sanjeev Pandita spoke about the importance of documenting community experiences and preserving narratives for future generations.

Brigadier (retd), Dr Vijay Dhiman emphasised the value of historical documentation, disciplined inquiry and the preservation of evidence in examining difficult chapters of history.

Surinder Ambardar ex MLC, reflected on historical consciousness and the preservation of collective memory.

Dr Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, brought an administrative perspective to the discussion on displacement, drawing attention to the institutional dimensions of the challenges faced by displaced families and the continuing relevance of rehabilitation, welfare and the preservation of community identity.

The programme also highlighted the intellectual work of JIGAS in advancing genocide and atrocities studies through an Indic perspective. Drawing inspiration from the historical writings of Jonaraja and the conceptual framework of Jatividhvans, the institute encourages inquiry into mass violence, cultural disruption, historical continuity and the experiences of affected communities.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Nitin Dhar.