JIAR Hospital organizes Ayurvedic Medical Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Aimed to benefit a large number of patients, an Ayurvedic Medical Camp organized by the Jammu Institute of Ayurveda and Research (JIAR) hospital was held here today.

A total of 130 patients were examined and provided Ayurvedic consultation and treatment as per their individual health conditions.

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Panchakarma therapies were also advised to eligible patients, emphasizing the personalized approach of Ayurveda.

An important feature of the camp was Marma Therapy, through which 30 patients received therapeutic care for improving physical well-being.

The camp was conducted by a team of Ayurvedic physicians along with PG scholars, including Dr Arjun Gupta, Dr Raman Sharma, Dr Poonam Bala, and Dr Megha Pathak.

The initiative reflects JIAR’s commitment towards promoting Ayurveda and community healthcare.