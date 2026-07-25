Jhelum waters continue to rise as weather improves

MeT forecasts more downpour for next week

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 24: River Jhelum remained below the flood declaration mark today as the flood peak passed through Srinagar and moved downstream, even as the Meteorological Centre (MeT) here warned of another spell of rain between July 28 and 31 that could trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides, particularly in Jammu division.

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The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, in its 9:30 pm flood update said the marginal rise in the Jhelum's water level at Sangam, caused by moderate rainfall in the river's southern catchment earlier in the day, is expected to reverse over the next few hours, with the river resuming its receding trend.

The department said a slight increase in the water level at Ram Munshibagh in Srinagar is likely during the night.

Downstream stations, including Asham and Wular Lake, are also expected to witness a gradual rise as runoff propagates through the river system, it said.

However, based on the prevailing hydrological situation and field reports, the department said the River Jhelum is expected to remain well within manageable limits across its entire course.

The 9 pm flood gauge readings issued by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department showed the Jhelum continuing to rise gradually in its upper and downstream reaches while remaining largely stable in Srinagar.

The river level at Sangam increased to 19.77 ft from 18.89 ft recorded at 10 am, but remained below the flood declaration mark of 21 ft. Click here to watch video

At Ram Munshi Bagh, the level stood at 18.89 ft, showing little change since the evening and indicating that the flood peak had already passed through Srinagar.

Further downstream, the river rose to 12.74 ft at Asham, while the water level in Wular Lake increased to 1576.100 metres as floodwaters continued moving towards north Kashmir.

Despite the gradual rise at most gauges, all stations remained below their respective danger marks. At Pampore, the water level remained nearly steady throughout the day.

Officials said there was no immediate flood threat, but added that the situation was being monitored round the clock.

Even as water levels in rivers and streams began receding after days of widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT Department cautioned that another significant wet spell is likely between July 28 and 31.

Director, Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said the ongoing spell of inclement weather, which persisted until afternoon, brought widespread rainfall across the Union Territory, with the Pir Panjal region and several districts of the Jammu division receiving the heaviest precipitation.

He said weather conditions are expected to improve gradually over the next few days before another spell of rain sets in from July 28.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas. The Jammu division is likely to receive the heaviest rainfall, while Kashmir is expected to witness light to moderate rain, with intense showers at a few places," he said.

According to the MeT Department, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are expected between July 25 and 27, with brief intense showers at isolated places, particularly over the Jammu division during the early morning hours.

Dr Ahmad said there was no need for unnecessary panic as water levels, which had risen sharply following the recent rains, were steadily declining.

"People should not pay heed to rumours and should rely only on information issued by the authorities," he said, while cautioning that the risk of landslides and mudslides would continue in vulnerable hilly areas. He advised people to avoid unnecessary travel through such stretches.

The MeT Department also advised the public, tourists, travellers and transporters to follow official weather advisories and check road and highway conditions with the administration and the Traffic Department before undertaking any journey.

Officials of the I&FC Department said the overall flood situation remained under control despite the downstream movement of water.

"The situation is not serious. There is no danger, and all precautionary measures have already been put in place. Officials are continuously monitoring water levels, while embankment patrolling is being carried out," they said.

The department appealed to people to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, refrain from spreading rumours and cooperate with the authorities until weather conditions improve.

As a precautionary measure, the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) postponed the Annual (Private)/Bi-annual 2026 Higher Secondary Part-I (Class 11) examination scheduled for Saturday, July 25. The Board said the revised date would be notified separately.

However, the J&K State Open School (JK SOS) Class 12 examinations will be conducted as scheduled at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Kargil.

According to the India Meteorological Department's rainfall bulletin issued at 9:30 am today, Udhampur recorded the highest rainfall in the previous 24 hours with 96.5 mm, followed by Batote with 84.2 mm, Bhaderwah with 65.7 mm, Katra with 45.1 mm, Qazigund with 40.2 mm, Kokernag with 39.3 mm, Banihal with 38.3 mm and Pahalgam with 25.4 mm. Srinagar received just 0.6 mm during the period.

Rainfall activity eased considerably by the evening, although several stations continued to receive light to moderate showers.

Batote recorded 33 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 5:30 pm, followed by Banihal with 18.9 mm, Katra with 18.6 mm, Kokernag with 14 mm, Qazigund with 12.7 mm and Bhaderwah with 11.6 mm. Srinagar received 1.8 mm during the period.

Official data showed that Reasi and Udhampur recorded the highest cumulative rainfall during the July 19-24 wet spell. Reasi received 473.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Udhampur with 417.5 mm, Rajouri with 349.9 mm, Ramban with 293.4 mm, Poonch with 290 mm, Kathua with 270.4 mm, Jammu with 262.6 mm, Samba with 213 mm, Doda with 120.1 mm and Kishtwar with 77 mm.

In the Kashmir division, Kulgam recorded the highest cumulative rainfall with 201.1 mm, followed by Shopian with 145.2 mm, Srinagar with 144.7 mm, Pulwama with 136.8 mm, Anantnag with 130.8 mm, Baramulla with 119.7 mm, Kupwara and Ganderbal with 115.9 mm each, Bandipora with 63.7 mm and Budgam with 37.3 mm.

The prolonged wet spell also kept temperatures well below normal across the Union Territory.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees below normal, while Qazigund recorded 21.8 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees below normal. Pahalgam and Kokernag were also 6 to 7 degrees below normal, recording maximum temperatures of 18.5 degrees Celsius and 20.9 degrees Celsius, respectively. Jammu recorded a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

Night temperatures also remained below seasonal averages at most places. Srinagar recorded a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius, while Jammu settled at 22.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal. Gulmarg remained the coldest station with a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels remained high across the Valley. Relative humidity at 8:30 am ranged between 98 and 100 per cent at Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Banihal and Batote, while Srinagar recorded 89 percent humidity in the morning, dropping to 70 per cent by evening.