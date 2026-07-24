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Home / Videos / Jhelum Water Level Continues to Recede; Authorities Urge Public to Stay Away from Rivers

Jhelum Water Level Continues to Recede; Authorities Urge Public to Stay Away from Rivers

The water level in the River Jhelum continued to recede steadily on Thursday, providing relief after days of heavy rainfall across Kashmir. Despite the improvement in the river's water level, intermittent rain continues in several parts of the Valley....

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Daily Excelsior
12:19 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The water level in the River Jhelum continued to recede steadily on Thursday, providing relief after days of heavy rainfall across Kashmir. Despite the improvement in the river's water level, intermittent rain continues in several parts of the Valley. Authorities have advised residents not to lower their guard and to remain vigilant as weather conditions remain unstable.

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