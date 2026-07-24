Jhelum crosses flood declaration mark, 2 missing bodies recovered in Poonch

NH reopened for stranded traffic

*20 families shifted, 2 rescued

Fayaz Bukhari/ Gopal Sharma

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SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, July 23: The water level of river Jhelum in Srinagar crossed the flood declaration mark this evening, prompting authorities to activate flood response measures, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for stranded vehicles this afternoon, while the death toll in the recent rain-triggered flash floods and landslides across Jammu region rose to 27 on Thursday with the recovery of two more dead bodies from Poonch.

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Chenab river was flowing above alert mark (33 ft) at Akhnoor this evening while general alert was sounded in the evening again in the low lying areas in Jourian, Khour and Pargwal. The people were also alerted in the low lying areas of Tawi during the day as the water level at Udhampur reached above alert mark (16 ft). The District administration Jammu appealed to the people at Gujjar Nagar, Beli Charana and other adjoining areas to shift to the safer locations.

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Reports from Srinagar said that flood level in Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bagh, was recorded at 18.25 feet, above the flood declaration level of 18.0 feet. However, it remained well below the danger level of 21.0 feet and was increasing at a slow pace.

The data further revealed that the Sangam gauge station recorded a water level of 20.34 feet, remaining below its warning level of 21 feet. Pampore also crossed the flood declaration level at 4.96 meters and was placed under the warning category, while Asham and Wular continued to remain below warning levels.

Among the tributaries, Vishow Nallah at Khudwani, Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi, Lidder Nallah at Batkoot, Doodhganga at Barzulla and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama were all flowing below their respective warning levels, indicating that the rise in water levels was largely confined to the main river.

Several low-lying areas of South Kashmir are witnessing waterlogging. Orchards, paddy fields and residential localities have been inundated in many places, causing concern among farming families whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and horticulture.

A flood-like situation has emerged in Sakhras, where flood waters have entered residential areas, leaving families worried as the situation continues to deteriorate.

In Avoora, Pahalgam, the swollen Lidder River washed away a temporary diversion that had been constructed after the recent cloudburst to restore road connectivity.

The incident has once again disrupted movement in the area and highlighted the intensity of the river's flow following continuous rainfall.

Authorities also closed the Sakdas Bridge for vehicular movement after the water level rose dangerously, saying the precautionary measure was necessary to ensure public safety.

Earlier, anticipating a further increase in the river level, the Chief Engineer, I&FC Kashmir, directed all officers and officials of departments assigned flood duty in South and Central Kashmir to immediately report to their designated duty stations.

The department also advised the general public to remain cautious and avoid venturing near rivers, streams and other water bodies.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today said that the rising water level in the River Jhelum is being monitored closely by field teams and that all preventive and remedial measures are being coordinated round the clock.

In a post shared on X, Garg said Control Rooms at both the divisional and district levels are functioning round the clock to monitor the situation and coordinate the response.

He appealed to people residing near the embankments not to panic, but to remain vigilant and strictly follow the advisories being issued by the local administration.

He also asked the public to contact the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Srinagar, at 0194-2740003 for any assistance or support, if required.

The Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Kashmir, Showkat Hussain, appealed to people not to panic, saying the situation is under control and the river was expected to start receding in the coming hours.

He said the water level at the Sangam gauge station had risen by around half a foot and was expected to start receding after 11 PM. "The water level at Ram Munshi Bagh may continue to rise slightly by around half to one foot till nearly 12 midnight, after which it is expected to start receding," he said.

Hussain said nearly 24,000 cusecs of water was currently flowing through the Jhelum against its carrying capacity of around 40,000 cusecs, leaving sufficient room for the river to accommodate the flow.

"There is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is under control and people can remain relaxed while continuing to follow advisories issued by the administration," he added.

In the meantime, heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kashmir for the fifth consecutive day today, triggering cloudbursts and flash floods across the region.

The worst-hit area was Boniyar in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, where a cloudburst struck the upper reaches of Mayan village this afternoon, sending torrents of water, mud and boulders downstream.

Officials said flash floods washed away four culverts, snapped electricity and drinking water supply, and disrupted road connectivity in the area.

The cloudburst also damaged the Neela Nag water source and raw water transmission pipelines, leaving around a dozen villages-including Mayan, Kathal, Muqam Peeran, Braripora, Bijhama, Niloosa, Noorkhah, Gingle, Lachipora A and B, and Chandanwari-without drinking water.

Authorities advised residents to use water sparingly, boil drinking water before consumption and cooperate with restoration teams.

Elsewhere, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police carried out multiple rescue operations as rivers and streams swelled following incessant rain.

In South Kashmir's Anantnag district, an SDRF team evacuated a tribal family stranded in the River Lidder near Aang Matipora after the water level rose suddenly.

Reports said at least twenty families were shifted to the safer location in Thannamandi area of Rajouri while at least 25 sheep of a villager died in house collapse in Chhatroo area, where as a foot bridge was washed away in flood in remote Warwan area of district Kishtwar today. The SDRF men rescued two persons from flooded Tawi while several families were also shifted to the safer locations in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu due risig water level in Tawi during the day today.

They said that the body of Khalida Kouser, wife of Yasar Iqbal of Murrah village, was recovered near the Fazalabad footbridge in Surankote during a search operation. She had been washed away in the devastating flash floods that struck the area on the night of July 18, they said.

Officials said the decomposed body was shifted to the Sub District hospital in Surankote, where the village Lambardar, Zakir Hussain, identified it. After completing legal formalities, they said the body was handed over to her family for the last rites.

Another male body was recovered from the river near Lasana village in Poonch this evening. It could not be identified so far. It was also shifted to Surankote Hospital.

With the latest recovery, the death toll in Poonch district has risen to 18, the highest among the affected districts and a total of 27 in the Jammu region, officials said.

Those, who died in the flash floods in Murrah hamlet on the night of July 18 include 59 year Noor Safia, wife of Mohd Latief, 16- year- old son Sajad Ahmed, Haqnawaz Ahmed (11), Shahnawaz Ahmed (11), daughter Khalda Kouser, wife of Yasar Iqbal (25) and grand child 2 -year- old Sofian, and other kins Bano Bi wife of Mohd Hussain (60) and Mohd Akram, son of Mohd Liaqat ( 7).

Officials said search operations are continuing for the other missing people.

Meanwhile, two persons trapped in flash floods in the Tawi river following a sudden rise in water level were rescued by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in a coordinated operation here today.

Reports said Farman Ali (25) and Farooq Ahmed (28) were rescued from the river near Prambli in the Phallain Mandal area. They had gone to the riverbank with their cattle for grazing in the morning when the water level rose suddenly, leaving them trapped in the middle of the river.

On receiving information, the police alerted the SDRF through the police control room and a rescue team rushed to the spot and launched an operation.

After sustained efforts, both men were rescued and handed over to their families.

Reports from Rajouri said that in a prompt and well-coordinated rescue operation, the Sub-Divisional Administration Thannamandi, in collaboration with the Army's Romeo Force, safely shifted 20 families from Dara village in Tehsil Thannamandi to a secure location after the area was assessed to be at risk due to the prevailing adverse conditions. The evacuation was carried out under the supervision of SDM Thannamandi Abid Hussain Shah, along with Tehsildar Syed Mazhar Ali Jafri and Naib Tehsildar Mehmood Azam. The joint effort with the IArmy ensured the safe and orderly relocation of all affected families without any untoward incident. The administration also provided immediate relief to the displaced families.

Reports from Reasi said that Reasi-Mahore-Chassana and Mahore Gool roads were closed due to landslides at 2-3 places while a kucha house of Ali Mohd son of Atta Mohd was collapsed at Bandi village in Mahore today. However, no loss of human life was reported.

Old Samba- Kathua road was temporarily restored by the authorities by filling stones and earth while Basohli-Bani road which was also blocked for some time due to landslide was restored during the day.

Latti- Dudu Road could not be restored even today while power supply to the Tehsil remained snapped on Thursday. A local large PDD transformer was damaged at Latti town on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened during this afternoon for the stranded vehicles. The authorities allowed movement of vehicles towards Kashmir from Udhampur this afternoon as the weather improved. But during late evening disruption due to falling of boulders at Deval and Panthyal Tunnel suspended the traffic movement for some time. The officials said that one tube was affected with this and after removing boulder and movement of stranded vehicles will be allowed. Near Samroli in Chenani also, a temporary disruption was cased late this evening due to falling of a boulder blocking one tube.

"Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is still closed for fresh movement of traffic from the either side due to risk of shooting stones at several locations," a Traffic Police official said.

More than 1200 vehicles remained stranded at different locations, including Ramban, Nagrota, Udhampur, Dhar Road, Lakhanpur and Samba, due to the highway closure.

Authorities advised commuters to avoid travel until weather conditions improve and the highway is declared safe for traffic.

Besides the national highway, more than two dozen inter-district roads remained closed due to landslides, mudslides and road erosion. The Doda-Kishtwar road also remained shut during morning but was later restored.

However, the Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Poonch district and the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road linking Kashmir with Ladakh remained open for traffic, although heavy rainfall continued along both routes.

The Meteorological department official said fresh rainfall was likely in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and the Chenab Valley districts before spreading to parts of south Kashmir.

The weather office has warned that another spell of rain is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir on Friday under the influence of an active western disturbance.

The prolonged spell of rain has also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, power infrastructure and water supply systems across the region.

Rescue and relief operations have been intensified in the affected districts, with teams from the civil administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies working round-the-clock to evacuate stranded residents, restore connectivity and assess the damage.

Many areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been lashed by rains during the last 24 hours. According to the rainfall data, Reasi recorded the highest precipitation of 119.5 mm; Katra received 97.4 mm of rainfall followed by Ramban 71.5 mm, Jammu 60.6 mm, Batote 60.4 mm, Udhampur 53.2 mm, Banihal 53.0 mm, Jammu Airport 42.6 mm, Rajouri 32.6 mm, Kathua 22.2 mm, Doda (15.0 mm, Bhaderwah 14.0 mm, Kishtwar 12.0 mm and Poonch 11.0 mm.

In the Kashmir Valley, Qazigund recorded the highest rainfall at 73.3 mm, followed by Pahalgam 60.2 mm, Kokernag 47.9 mm, Gulmarg 39.0 mm, Sangam 37.0 mm, Verinag 35.3 mm, Awantipora 31.2 mm, Baramulla 30.5 mm, Kulgam 24.2 mm, Handwara 18.6 mm, Ganderbal 18.0 mm, Shopian 17.0 mm, Srinagar 15.6 mm, Pulwama 14.2 mm, Sonamarg 13.0 mm, and Kupwara 6.9 mm rainfall.