JFIIDS urges US Congress, USCIS to halt  visa restrictions for students, exchange visitors

WASHINGTON, July 20: An Indian diaspora advocacy group on Monday urged US Congress and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to halt the implementation of the new four-year cap on visa restrictions for students and exchange visitors.

"This is a selfâ€‘inflicted wound on US competitiveness," said Khanderao Kand, chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).

The statement comes days after the US tightened the rules governing visas for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, ending the old regime that allowed them to stay in the country indefinitely without government oversight.

"A fourâ€‘year cap misaligns with how modern degrees actually work â€“ median time to a bachelor's is about 52 months and to a PhD about 5.7 years â€“ while USCIS is already sitting on more than 11 million cases with roughly yearâ€‘long processing times. Students will be forced out midâ€‘program or midâ€‘research, labs will lose critical talent, and America will hand its innovation pipeline to competitors," Kand said.

The FIIDS urged the administration to delay implementation, protect students, and safeguard US research and innovation.

"If the goal is integrity, do it without blowing up degree pathways that power American labs and startups," Kand said.

The FIIDS said new international student enrollments already fell 17 per cent in Fall 2025, the steepest drop since the pandemic, with 96 per cent of institutions citing visa concerns.

Total international enrollment is near 1.2 million, contributing roughly USD 55

billion annually to the US economy.

The National Association of Foreign Student Affairs estimates the 17 per cent decline in new enrollment alone translates to over USD 1.1 billion in lost revenue and nearly 23,000 fewer jobs.

The FIIDS urged the US Congress to introduce and support legislation to restore the duration of stay for Fâ€‘1 and Jâ€‘1 visa or create statutory exemptions for graduate STEM programs with median completion times more than 48 months, limiting to 64months with auto extension.

It also urged Congress and the USCIS to exclude OPT/STEM OPT from the year count and reinstate the 60â€‘day grace period.

The FIIDS also urged the USCIS to issue administrative relief before the midâ€‘September effective date, including automatic extensions for students in good standing in programs with NCESâ€‘reported medians â€“ more than 48 months. (PTI)