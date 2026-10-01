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Home / Latest News / JERC Empowers Sub-Division Officers To Disconnect Power Supply On Electricity Theft

JERC Empowers Sub-Division Officers To Disconnect Power Supply On Electricity Theft

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh has officially authorized Sub-division In-charge Officers of JPDCL, KPDCL, and LPDD to immediately disconnect electricity supply upon detecting power...

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Daily Excelsior
08:29 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 1: The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh has officially authorized Sub-division In-charge Officers of JPDCL, KPDCL, and LPDD to immediately disconnect electricity supply upon detecting power theft within their respective jurisdictions.

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