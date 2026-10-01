JERC Empowers Sub-Division Officers To Disconnect Power Supply On Electricity Theft
JAMMU, Oct 1: The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh has officially authorized Sub-division In-charge Officers of JPDCL, KPDCL, and LPDD to immediately disconnect electricity supply upon detecting power...
JAMMU, Oct 1: The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh has officially authorized Sub-division In-charge Officers of JPDCL, KPDCL, and LPDD to immediately disconnect electricity supply upon detecting power theft within their respective jurisdictions.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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