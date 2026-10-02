JERC allows JPDCL, KPDCL AEEs to cut supply on detecting theft

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has authorised the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited, Kashmir Power Development Corp Ltd and the Ladakh Power Development Department Corporation Divisional heads and above rank officers to disconnect the power supply in case of detection of power theft at any unit.

An order issued by the Commission on Thursday said that the JERC has considered the request of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for authorization of Sub-division In-charge officers to disconnect supply upon detection of theft of electricity.

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" To specify the officers competent to exercise this power within its jurisdiction, the Commission, in exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to Section 135(1A) of the Electricity Act. 2003 (hereinafter referred to as the Act) , the above mentioned officers (Sub Divisional heads) of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) and Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) are authorized under Section 135(1A) of the Act to take appropriate action upon detection of theft of electricity within the meaning of Section 135(1), subject to the Act and the applicable Electricity Supply Code," the order said.

The JERC order further said that the authorization under paragraph 1(a) is independent of the existence of an authorization under Section 135(2). Officers of the respective licensee or supplier of a rank higher than the rank so authorized, may also exercise the power of disconnection within their jurisdiction in terms of the first proviso to Section 135(1A).

This order confers authorization for disconnection under Section 135(1A) only. Powers of entry, inspection, search and seizure under Section 135(2) shall be exercised only by officers separately authorized under that sub-section, subject to the safeguards in Sections 135(3) and 135(4) and the applicable Supply Code. Where required, the concerned utility shall take up the matter of such separate authorization with the competent Government authority. Again, each utility shall publish and maintain an updated list of the authorized officers at its offices and on its website, indicating their names, designations, ranks, territorial jurisdiction and the statutory provision under which they are authorised.

All action shall conform to the JERC for the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh (Electricity Supply Code) Regulations, 2023, as amended, including the applicable requirements for inspection, evidence, assessment and consumer safeguards, the order said.

Each utility shall maintain records of disconnections, police complaints and restoration of supply for production before the Commission when required, the JERC order added.