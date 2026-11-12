Jensen Huang Quits As Nvidia CEO With Immediate Effect; CFO Colette Kress Named Interim Chief

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has stepped down as president, chief executive and board member of the chipmaker with immediate effect, the company said on Thursday, naming chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

Kress, who is executive vice president and CFO, will keep her finance role until a permanent CEO is named. The board will consider both internal and external candidates, the company said in a statement.

The company also named Harvey C Jones, former CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys, as the first-ever chair of its board.

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"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Jones said.

Kress said she was "committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years".

Huang was not quoted in the statement, and the company did not give a reason for his resignation.

His exit comes days after media reports alleged that Huang had an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who is reportedly suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing.

The company has opened an independent inquiry into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. On November 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the FBI was also investigating the matter.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013. Before that, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia said it will report its third-quarter results for fiscal 2027 as scheduled on Tuesday, November 17. (Agencies)