JDA’s Prolonged Inertia

Few administrative failures in Jammu have been as prolonged, predictable, and damaging as the one now unfolding over its unauthorised colonies. Nearly twelve years after the High Court directed the JDA to prepare a detailed regularisation scheme, nothing tangible has emerged. The city's residents, meanwhile, continue to pay the price for official inertia with their savings, their security and, increasingly, their safety. The roots of the crisis go back further than the Court order. After the migration from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, Jammu absorbed lakhs of new residents almost overnight. Nobody could have anticipated the scale of that upheaval, but planners are paid precisely to respond to the unforeseen. The JDA and the Housing and Urban Development Department did not. No large, planned housing colonies were developed to meet the surge in demand, and no credible housing blueprint was kept in the pipeline. Three and a half decades on, the JDA still has no such plan in hand.

Demand does not vanish when supply fails; it finds its own outlet. Home seekers turned to private developers and land sellers, and unauthorised colonies mushroomed across the city and its periphery. Jammu today is jam-packed with concrete, much of it raised without layout approval, drainage design or any coordinated planning. CMA challenged this invasion before the High Court, which stayed regularisation until a proper scheme, including reimbursement of land costs, was prepared and placed before the Court. What followed is that JDA has invoked the stay to turn away every request for regularisation, yet it has made no visible effort to frame the scheme the Court demanded. A judicial safeguard has become a bureaucratic alibi. A former VC reportedly approached the parent department for permission to formulate a policy, only to meet silence.

The consequences cascade. First, there are the residents themselves, many of whom invested their lifetime earnings in a home. Denied legal title, they cannot easily secure bank loans. Inheritance disputes multiply because ownership is murky. Sale, transfer and mortgage all become fraught. These are not lawbreakers in any meaningful sense; they are ordinary families who bought in genuine faith in a city that gave them no lawful alternative.

Advertisement

Second, because these colonies are officially "unauthorised," they attract no budgetary provisions. Roads remain unmetalled, drains are absent or choked, and natural flood channels have never been built. Proposals for hospitals, schools and other public projects cannot be cleared. Residents knock on the doors of their MLAs, who promised the sky at election time, only to find the elected representative as helpless as the departments. The JMC, JDA, UEED, PWD (R&B) and others all offer the same refrain: the colony is unauthorised, so nothing can be done.

Third, and most alarming, is the threat of flooding. Without engineered drainage, these colonies face flash floods themselves. Worse, they have become a root cause of flash flooding in the downstream regular colonies, where rainwater, no longer absorbed or channelled, arrives with destructive force. A problem presented as confined to illegal settlements thus endangers lawful neighbourhoods and every taxpayer within reach of the runoff. Each monsoon makes the danger plainer, and the damage is already catastrophic.

The JDA, whose very purpose is the planned development of Jammu, appears oblivious to this hardship. Yet the way forward is not mysterious. A properly structured scheme, wherever legally permissible, could separate eligible colonies from those on encroached public land or in ecologically hazardous zones. It could levy prescribed charges and recover land costs, as the court envisaged, generating revenue for the JDA while bringing properties into a regulated framework. Colony-wise or case-by-case petitions could be placed before the High Court for permission. None of this requires novelty, only will.

That will now have to come from the top. The Government should intervene at the highest level and direct the Housing and Urban Development Department and the JDA to produce a time-bound action plan: a clear timetable for drafting the scheme, seeking judicial approval and implementing it. Development cannot be placed on hold indefinitely behind a stay order. A city cannot be planned by neglect, and its citizens cannot be asked to wait another decade or endure regular floods for the authorities to act.