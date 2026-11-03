JDA Successfully Demarcates 7.9 Kanal Of Land At Lower Gadigarh After Nearly 15 Years

JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant step towards safeguarding its land assets and addressing long-pending land-related issues, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has successfully carried out the demarcation of land measuring 7.9 kanal at Lower Gadigarh, nearly 15 years after the land was originally leased out to the allottee in 2011. The said drive was held under the overall supervision of VC JDA, Vidhu Shekhar with the help of local administration and police authorities.

The land, which was leased out in favour of the allottee in 2011, could not be physically handed over at the time due to resistance from certain local elements. Consequently, the matter remained unresolved for several years, delaying the completion of the handover process despite the allotment having been made.

The successful demarcation has helped establish the boundaries of the land in question and represents a step forward in facilitating further necessary action in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

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During the course of the exercise, the JDA also effectively averted attempts to encroach upon the land, reaffirming its firm stand against any unauthorised occupation or interference with land under its control.

The Authority has reiterated that no encroachment on JDA land shall be permitted and that any attempt to occupy, alter or interfere with such land in an unauthorised manner will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

The Authority has maintained that the protection of JDA land remains a priority and that all necessary measures will be undertaken to prevent attempts at encroachment. Any individual or group attempting to occupy JDA land unlawfully will be liable for action as warranted under the applicable legal provisions.

JDA has reiterated its commitment to protecting its land from encroachment and ensuring that no attempts to illegally occupy or interfere with land under its jurisdiction are allowed to succeed.