JDA seals Blinkit store

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) today sealed a Blinkit store operating from the basement of Surya Towers at Bahu Plaza, Jammu, for functioning in violation of the sanctioned building permission and applicable building norms.

The premises form part of a building that also houses the Aakash Coaching Centre, where a large number of students attend classes. The operation of a commercial delivery and store facility from the basement, contrary to the sanctioned use and building permission, was found to have serious implications for public safety, fire safety and the safety of students, occupants and visitors.

Advertisement

The JDA has taken cognizance of the potential risk to the life and property of students, occupants and members of the public in and around the building, particularly in view of the recent fire incident involving another Blinkit store at Janipur, Jammu. Such incidents underline the importance of strict compliance with sanctioned building plans, permissible land and building use, fire-safety requirements and other applicable statutory norms.

The JDA has accordingly undertaken the sealing as a preventive and regulatory measure in the larger public interest, with the objective of safeguarding life and property and ensuring that buildings and premises are used strictly in accordance with the permissions granted by the competent authority.

The JDA has reiterated that any commercial activity carried out in violation of sanctioned building permissions or applicable building bye-laws will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. The Authority will continue to undertake inspections and enforcement measures wherever violations are noticed, particularly in premises that pose a potential risk to public safety.