JDA conducts draw of lots for Heights Phase II, Lower Roop Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Friday conducted the draw of lots for allotment of flats at JDA Heights Phase II, Lower Roop Nagar, marking an important milestone in the Authority's efforts to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in the allotment of residential properties.

JDA has initiated the process for construction of 144 residential flats, comprising 24 five-BHK, 48 three-BHK and 72 two-BHK flats. Against these flats, 85 eligible applicants, who had been issued Letters of Intent (LOIs) during 2022 and 2023, participated in the draw.

Advertisement

The eighty five allotments include seven 5-BHK out of total 24; forty one 3-BHK out of 48 and thirty seven 2- BHK out of total 72.

The draw of lots was conducted in the presence of the eligible applicants and concerned officials in an open, impartial and transparent manner. The process was undertaken to ensure that every eligible applicant was provided an equal and fair opportunity for allotment.

A significant feature of the exercise was that the successful applicants were handed over their allotment letters on the spot. This initiative has further strengthened the Authority's commitment towards transparent and citizen-centric service delivery.

The Vice Chairman, JDA, Dr. Rupesh Kumar said "Transparency and fairness are at the core of JDA's allotment process. The Draw of Lots has been conducted in an open and impartial manner so that every eligible applicant receives an equal opportunity. The on-the-spot issuance of allotment letters is another step towards ensuring greater transparency and strengthening the confidence of citizens in the Authority."