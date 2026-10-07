JCS seeks early implementation of Heritage Temple Corridor Project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: A delegation of Jammu Civil Society (JCS), led by Chairman CA Pardeep Gandotra, today called on Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Devansh Yadav and urged early implementation of the Heritage Temple Corridor Project connecting Bawe Wali Mata Temple, Mata Mahamaya Temple and Har Ki Paudi.

A statement issued by JCS said the project was sanctioned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the request of Society.

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The delegation said the proposed corridor would improve connectivity to the ancient shrines and make visits more convenient for devotees and tourists. It would also promote religious tourism and generate employment and economic activity in Jammu.

The JCS said it had first raised the issue with the Lieutenant Governor in August 2022, highlighting overcrowding and traffic congestion faced by devotees visiting Bawe Wali Mata Temple.

In September last year, the society said it prepared a detailed proposal and blueprint for the project.

The proposed project includes a motorable religious corridor connecting the three shrines, with golf carts and wheelchairs for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

It also proposes an alternate link from the new parking area at Bawe Wali Mata to Har Ki Paudi through a lift, escalator or golf cart, wherever feasible.

The plan also includes widening and upgrading approach roads, including the road from the Ropeway point to Har Ki Paudi and the Mahamaya Temple road, besides expansion of mandapa space, improvement of the existing parking area at Bawe Wali Mata Temple and separate entry and exit routes to ease overcrowding.

Street lighting, CCTV cameras and shelter homes (sarais) for pilgrims at Har Ki Paudi and Mahamaya Temple are also part of the proposal.

Commissioner Devansh Yadav heard the delegation and assured that necessary steps would be taken for early implementation of the project.

The delegation comprised Justice Suresh Sharma (Retd), Vinod Sachdeva, Surinder Mahajan, Subash Gupta, Jagdish Langar, Vishal Sachdeva, Mohit Oswal, Sahil Mahajan, Harinder Mahajan and Pragya Gandotra.