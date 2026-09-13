JCMS hands over ambulance to GAMC Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) today handed over a 407 ambulance to Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital (GAMC), Akhnoor, providing the institution with a dedicated facility for transportation of patients.

The ambulance was handed over by JCMS president Romesh Chander Gupta to Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, GAMC Akhnoor, in the presence of senior office bearers, members of the Sabha and staff of the Institution. The vehicle was handed over after completion of all necessary formalities with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Jammu.

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Speaking on the occasion, Romesh Chander Gupta said JCMS has been undertaking welfare initiatives aimed at assisting people in need. He said service to humanity remained an important objective of the organization.

Senior vice president Shiv Pratap Gupta highlighted various social welfare activities and achievements of the Sabha and said the organization would continue to support initiatives benefiting people and strengthening community welfare.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta said the ambulance was a much-needed facility for the institution, which had been lacking a dedicated vehicle for shifting patients. He said its availability would facilitate safe and timely transportation of patients and address an important requirement of the hospital.

Those present included Dr Sanjeev Gupta, HoD Orthopedics, GMC Jammu; Dr Narinder Sharma; Dr Aman Gupta; Dr Anil Gupta; Dr Shailej Gupta; Dr Sandeep Charak; Vipan Verma; Rahul Sharma; Shubam; Ram Sarup Gupta, senior vice president; Subash Gupta and Atul Gupta, vice presidents; and Arun Gupta, office secretary.

The proceedings were conducted by JCMS general secretary Sanjay Mahajan.