JCMS felicitates Mahajan Predators for MSPL title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) felicitated Mahajan Predators Jammu for winning the Mahajan Shiromani Premier League (MSPL) Season 3 title, defeating Mahajan Fighters Gurdaspur by 13 runs in the final. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 1 lakh.

JCMS President Ramesh Chander Gupta congratulated captain Ashwani Jandiyal, vice-captain Rohit Gupta and other team members for their impressive performance throughout the tournament. He appreciated the team’s victories over Kathua, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar-1 and Dinanagar during its campaign. The Sabha presented mementos and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to the winning team as encouragement for future achievements.

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In the final, Mahajan Predators Jammu scored 214 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Mahajan Fighters Gurdaspur managed 201 for seven. Ujwal Gupta starred with 64 runs off 21 balls, including nine sixes, and was adjudged Man of the Match. Rohit Gupta contributed 40 runs off 22 balls, including seven fours, while Kanan scored 38. Manik Gupta claimed two wickets for 14 runs in two overs, while captain Ashwani Jandiyal took three wickets for 33 runs.

The tournament was organised under the leadership of Jangi Lal Mahajan, MLA Mukerian, Punjab, and President of Akhil Bharatiya Mahajan Shiromani Sabha, along with Amit Gupta, President of its Youth Wing, with the support of the parent body and authorisation of JCMS. Eight teams representing Jammu, Kathua, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar-1, Jalandhar-2, Dinanagar, Pathankot and Dhariwal participated.

Sanjay Mahajan, General Secretary, coordinated the programme and conducted the proceedings. Shiv Pratap Gupta, Senior Vice-President, highlighted the importance of sports in national development. Subash Gupta, Arun Gupta, Dr Bimal Gupta, Bhuvneshwar Gupta, Darshan Gupta and Ramesh Gupta (Bartan Wale) were also present.