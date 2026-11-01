JCMS demands modern fire hydrant systems for markets, relief for Shiv Market fire victims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) has strongly urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to take immediate and concrete measures to strengthen fire safety infrastructure across Jammu city, particularly in congested commercial markets and densely populated business areas.

Addressing a gathering, JCMS president Romesh Chander Gupta expressed deep concern over a devastating fire incident at Shiv Market near the Jammu Tawi Railway Station, which left approximately 35 to 40 shops gutted. He noted that the tragedy destroyed valuable merchandise, life savings, and years of hard work for small and middle-class traders right ahead of the festive season, including Diwali.

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Gupta pointed out that the incident exposed the limitations of conventional firefighting arrangements in congested markets due to narrow lanes, restricted access, and inadequate water facilities. Stressing that modern fire safety infrastructure must be integrated into Jammu's Smart City development, he demanded the installation of a comprehensive underground, high-pressure fire hydrant network across major commercial markets like Raghunath Bazaar and Residency Road.

He further called for deploying compact fire tenders, portable high-pressure pumps, and conducting a time-bound fire safety audit of vulnerable establishments. Regarding the Shiv Market tragedy, Gupta appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and the UT Administration to announce an immediate financial relief and rehabilitation package, including adequate compensation and low-interest loans.

Echoing these views, senior vice president Shiv Pratap Gupta strongly emphasized that maximum possible allocation from the Jammu Smart City Mission budget and other development schemes should be utilized to establish modern fire hydrant infrastructure throughout Jammu's vulnerable commercial areas.