JCMS continues Langar Seva for Amarnath pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) continued its annual Langar Seva for devotees undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, with the service entering its 9th consecutive day. The day's Langar was inaugurated by Yog Pritma Anand of Shri Anandpur Ashram in the presence of office bearers and other dignitaries of the Sabha.

JCMS president Romesh Chander Gupta said the Sabha has been organizing Langar Seva for Shri Amarnath pilgrims continuously for the past 13 years. He said the Union Territory Administration has once again established the 15th Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Registration Counter at the Mahajan Sabha premises to facilitate registration and assist pilgrims.

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Gupta said the Sabha dedicates its full attention to Yatra arrangements during the pilgrimage season, temporarily suspending its routine activities to ensure uninterrupted services for devotees.

General secretary Sanjay Mahajan said the heavy rush of pilgrims continued, with thousands of pilgrims arriving daily from different parts of the country through various modes of transport to undertake the annual pilgrimage.

Senior vice president Shiv Pratap Gupta said a large number of pilgrims visit the Mahajan Sabha Registration Counter from early morning till late evening. He said elaborate arrangements have been made to provide nutritious meals, tea and snacks throughout the day to ensure the convenience of devotees.

He said the Langar Seva is being carried out by a dedicated team of office bearers and volunteers, including Ram Sarup Gupta (senior vice president), Subash Gupta, Surinder Gupta and Atul Gupta (vice presidents), Rajneesh Gupta (Pinki), Balbir Gupta and Arun Gupta (secretaries), Pawan Gupta, Suresh Gupta, Rajan Gupta, CP Gupta, Ramesh Gupta, Satish Gupta and Darshan Gupta.