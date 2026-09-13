JCCI seeks rehabilitation of Nai Basti shopkeepers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Expressing serious concern over the demolition of shops and other business establishments at Nai Basti in Satwari area, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) has demanded immediate rehabilitation of the affected traders.

The JCCI president, Arun Gupta, in a press statement expressed his concern over the demolition of shops in the Satwari-Nai Basti area of Jammu city, in connection with the ongoing highway expansion and infrastructure development works, without providing any kind of financial help to the affected shopkeepers, and also written assurance to these shopkeepers by the concerned authorities.

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The demolition drive has caused immense hardships and distress to the business community. He said the affected shopkeepers have been displaced overnight and are facing severe financial hardship as most of the Shopkeepers have taken Loans from the banks and other financial institutions to run their business smoothly.

Arun Gupta stated that while the Chamber understands the importance of infrastructure development and highway expansion, the interests and livelihoods of the business community cannot be overlooked in the process. The demolition of these shops has completely disrupted the livelihood of several families. These are not merely structures, they are the source of income and sustenance for families who have been carrying on their businesses for decades. The manner in which the exercise has been carried out has sent a wrong message among the business community.

He said Chamber is not aware whether the earmarked land has been transferred to JMC or it will take some more time to complete the process and in case any formalities are pending the same should be completed without any further delay so that the construction of the said complex is started & completed at the earliest. We request the Government to provide the suitable financial help to the affected shopkeepers to feed their families till they are allotted fresh shop sites and fully rehabilitated.

The CCI president appealed to the UT administration to immediately ensure that the affected shopkeepers are provided proper rehabilitation and an alternative means of carrying out their businesses.