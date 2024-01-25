JCCI delegation calls on ST Com, takes up pending issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its president, Arun Gupta called on the Commissioner State Taxes Department, PK Bhat and apprised him of the various issues and problems being faced by the business community.

The major issues of the traders include enhancement of present limit of e-way bills from Rs 50000 to Rs 1 lakh, goods shifted from go-downs/cold storage to the shops be treated at stock transfer and the GST reimbursement to the Industrial Units should be in a time bound manner.

Arun Gupta requested the Commissioner State Taxes that the members who could not claim the reimbursement of GST from 2017 onwards due to some unavoidable circumstances should be given one last chance to apply for reimbursement claims and there should be no need to generate a fresh e-way bill if shifting of stock is mentioned on the bill as it is a technical points and needs to be understood.

Further, he briefed the Commissioner that some businessmen who were doing their business since VAT regime by carrying the goods for delivery in other districts door to door are not allowed to carry on their business after the introduction of GST, these businessmen should be allowed to carry on their business with some specific guidelines. He said the scrap dealers who collect the scrap from door to door and are paying GST at the time of selling their goods should not be harassed . And there should be no penalty on technical fault.

Gupta further briefed the Commissioner about restructuring of GST for Dhabas, Halwaies, Tea Stalls and Bakeries and requested him to re-examine the whole issue and consider charging of GST at 1 % of their sales or charging of a lump-sum amount from these traders as was being charged before implementation of GST.

Chamber president further requested the ST Commissioner to take up the matter with the Union Finance Minister for allowing opening of one time window as an amnesty for sending the information of e-invoices on the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) for the dealers having annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or more.

He pleaded the Commissioner to take up the issue with GST Council that if any seller does not file his return GST-1, the buyer does not get the input of that bill. This is a punishment to the honest taxpayers and this should not happen as he has a proper bill in this regard and a change in the law is required.

The Commissioner assured the delegation that the issues raised by Chamber are well taken and we will see that innocent businessmen are not harassed and the issues pertaining to the GST council shall be taken up with the concerned authorities.

JCCI office bearers who accompanied include – Anil Gupta, Manish Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Rajesh Gupta-II.