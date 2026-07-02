JCCI appeals Shri Amarnath Yatris to have safe, peaceful pilgrimage

* Assures full cooperation, comfortable stay

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) has extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to all the devotees arriving for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and wished every pilgrim a safe, peaceful, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

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Addressing a press conference here today Arun Gupta, president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that all Yatris should undertake the holy pilgrimage without any fear or apprehension. He expressed confidence that the administration and security agencies have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and security of every pilgrim. He appealed to devotees from across the country to participate in the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in large numbers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Click here to watch video

Gupta assured that the business community of Jammu stands firmly with the Yatris and will extend every possible support, hospitality, and cooperation to make their stay and journey comfortable and memorable.

He further urged the Government of Jammu & Kashmir especially local administration to ensure that, during the Yatra period, the business community does not face any unnecessary harassment. He emphasized that traders and entrepreneurs are playing a vital role in facilitating the smooth conduct of the Yatra and should be allowed to carry out their business activities without undue inconvenience while fully complying with the law.

The Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu once again welcomed all the Yatris and prayed for the successful, safe, and peaceful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The other office bearers who were present in the conference include-- Anil Gupta, senior vice president CCI; Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president CCI; Manish Gupta, secretary general CCI; Rajesh Gupta, secretary CCI and Rajesh Gupta, treasurer.