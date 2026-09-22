JCCB depositors protest over withdrawal restrictions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Depositors of Jammu Citizens Cooperative Bank (JCCB) have expressed strong resentment and deep anguish over the continued difficulties being faced by thousands of account holders in accessing and withdrawing their deposited money, alleging that restrictions on withdrawals have caused serious financial hardship to ordinary families, senior citizens, small businessmen and employees.

Raising the slogan, "We Want Our Money - We Want Justice", the depositors said their savings represented hard-earned money accumulated over years through sacrifice and should be made available when genuinely required. They questioned why account holders should continue to suffer for a situation for which they were not responsible.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Gupta said the depositors had decided to intensify their peaceful and democratic protest and sought immediate intervention by the Government of India, concerned regulatory authorities and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The depositors demanded that their legitimate money be released without unnecessary delay and that a clear, transparent and time-bound mechanism for repayment be announced. They also sought a clear explanation regarding the present position of the bank and the measures being taken to safeguard depositors' money.

The protesters appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to urgently intervene and extend all lawful and appropriate assistance to protect the interests of depositors and restore their confidence. They claimed that around 36,000 depositors and 42,000 shareholders were affected.

Those present included Shagun Gupta, Ram Prarsad, Asha Gupta, Sunita Gupta, Aarakshit, Kewal Krsihan, Ashok Rasotra, Madhu Bala, Avtar Singh, Vivek Gupta, Vipin Dubey, Ankush Sharma, Inder Paul, Parshotam Sharma, Sushma Gandotra, Ajay Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Aaditya Magotra, Ashish Gupta, Aman Gupta, Rajesh Khajuria, Rajesh Gupta, Anuj Gupta, Ravish Gupta, Amit Gupta, Sunil Sharma and Sukhwinder.