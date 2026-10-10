JCB seized, operator held for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 9: Intensifying its efforts to curb illegal mining and protect natural resources, Surankote Police has taken action against unauthorised excavation of minor minerals from the bed of river Suran at Draba in Surankote.

The action followed credible information received at Surankote police about illegal mining activities in the area. Acting swiftly, a police team headed by SHO, Inspector Hilal Azhar, conducted an operation at the identified location, where a JCB machine was found engaged in unauthorised excavation from the riverbed.

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Following the incident, an FIR No. 328/2026 has been registered at Police Station Surankote.

The JCB operator, identified as Irfan Ahmed, son of Anwar Hussain, a resident of Dara Mohra, Tehsil Surankote, has been arrested, and the machinery allegedly involved in the illegal activity has been seized.