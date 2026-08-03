JCA elects Deepak Soni as its new president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: The Jammu Chemists Association (JCA) today elected Deepak Soni as its new president.

The election for the new office bearers were held here today under the supervision of members of the association.

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The whole process was conducted by Rajinder Prashad, Senior vice president, Prem Sharma, general secretary and Rajinder Singh, treasurer under the guidance of Suresh Kapoor, Rajan Gupta and other members of the association.

Retailers, wholesalers Pharma members also participated in the election process.

Among others who were elected included, Satish Gupta as chairperson, Sunil Gupta as vice president, Sanjay Sharma as junior vice president, Neeraj Gupta as general secretary, Mustaq Ahmed as organizing secretary, Rajinder Gandral as joint secretary and Sahil Sharma as treasurer.