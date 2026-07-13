JBM Electric Vehicles signs  pact to supply 500 E-buses to Drivn

MUMBAI, July 13: Electric bus manufacturer JBM Electric Vehicles on Monday said it has signed an initial pact for supplying advanced-tech 500 e-buses to e-commercial vehicle leasing platform Drivn in a phased manner over the next one year.

The initial rollout will focus on luxury intercity coaches with fleet operators across India, supported through an integrated offering that includes long-term vehicle financing, maintenance and charging infrastructure solutions, the JBM Auto subsidiary company said.

Besides, the partners will also explore opportunities in other segments such as school transportation, employee mobility and airport transit services, JBM Electric Vehicles (JBMEV) said.

The model enables fleet operators to transition to electric buses without significant upfront capital investment, while simplifying vehicle ownership and lifecycle management, it said. JBM, however, did not disclose financial details of the proposed deal.

India witnessed a 40 per cent growth in e-bus registrations in the first half of CY2026 with 2,944 bus registrations across various states under the PM E-Bus Sewa and PM E-Drive schemes, said Nishant Arya, Chairman, JBM Electric Vehicles.

"This partnership with Drivn comes in at an opportune time aptly complimenting the growing momentum in India's e-bus deployment. By integrating our advanced electric bus technology with Drivn's innovative leasing and financing platform, this partnership is designed to unlock scalable adoption of e-mobility by addressing capital barriers and enabling a more sustainable, asset-light transition for fleet operators, corporates amongst others," Arya added.

Since the introduction of its e-buses in 2018, JBMEV has deployed over 3,500 e-buses, with over 1,500 more expected to be added in the next one year, the company said.

"Commercial fleet electrification requires an ecosystem that makes the transition both operationally seamless and financially viable. Our partnership with JBM Electric Vehicles combines technology leadership, EV ecosystem solutions and manufacturing excellence with an integrated leasing model to help fleet operators adopt electric buses with greater ease and confidence," said Alpna Jain, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Drivn.

JBM Electric Vehicles has a dedicated integrated electric bus manufacturing facility in Delhi-NCR region with a capacity to manufacture 20,000 buses per annum. (PTI)