JBM Electric Vehicles launches  ECOLIFE e12 city bus in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov 4: JBM Electric Vehicles (JBM EV), an Indian global electric bus manufacturer and EV ecosystem player, on Wednesday launched its all-electric city bus, ECOLIFE e12, at the Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026.

The bus was launched by High Commissioner of India to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, and JBM Electric Vehicles Chairman Nishant Arya.

The ECOLIFE citybus comes with a light weight monocoque full aluminium body structure and has features, including Intelligent Transport System as per Singapore regulations, advanced telematics giving 24x7 access to vehicle's state of health amongst host of other features.

It is equipped with the advanced ariver-assistance system technology that assists the driver detect obstacles and checks human errors for utmost safe transit.

A host of other additional safety features include, forward vehicle collision warning systems, lane departure warning system, pedestrian and cyclist collision warning.

"Our mission is to decarbonise public transport by creating new and sustainable global benchmarks. At JBM EV, we believe that the future of green mobility lies in creating vehicles that seamlessly blend innovation, sustainability and user-centric design," Arya said.

In a strategic move to strengthen its operations, JBM EV has established its APAC headquarters in Singapore. This hub will serve as the company's central base for marketing & sales, aftersales, operations and partnerships across the APAC region.

JBM Electric Vehicles, flagship company of the USD4.0 billion global Indian conglomerate, JBM Group, has a robust orderbook of 10,000 electric buses to be deployed over next 2 years globally.

The company has set up one of the world's largest dedicated integrated electric bus manufacturing facility, located in India, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 electric buses.

JBM's disruptive EV Ecosystem â€“ JBM E-Verse demonstrates the company's commitment towards providing end-to-end e-mobility solutions, designed in India for the world. (PTI)