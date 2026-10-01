JBM demands Statehood restoration, tougher land and job protections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Jammu Province Bachao Manch (JBM) has raised strong concerns over the opposition to restoring Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region enjoyed full state status before it was reorganized into two Union Territories in 2019.

Addressing media persons here, JBM Chairman and senior advocate Ashok Sharma said the demand for Statehood is directly linked to the political and administrative aspirations of the people.

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He called for a public debate on the issue and urged people to closely examine where political parties stand on the matter. He said those opposing Statehood should be publicly identified.

Along with Statehood, the JBM leadership demanded special constitutional and legal safeguards to protect land and jobs for local residents.

Dr Kuldeep Sharma, Chief Advisor and Spokesperson of JBM, said the Government should consider these protections to safeguard the economic and demographic interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Retired Judge K Y S Manhas called for a review of the current domicile rules. He suggested that instead of counting residency from earlier dates, the Government should use October 31, 2019-the day the J&K Reorganisation Act came into effect-as the reference point.

He also demanded that the required residency period for domicile certificates be increased from 15 years to 25 years, similar to the rules in Ladakh.

The JBM leaders stressed that the issue should not be treated as a mere political slogan, but as a matter of governance, economic security, employment, and the future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Those who were present during the press conference were Advocate Usman Salaria, Satish Poonch, Capt LK Sharma, Ashwani Sharma and others.